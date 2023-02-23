LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some students at Jefferson County Public Schools got a lesson in confidence from a female powerlifter.
Professional powerlifter Marissa Wilson, who also goes by "Phenomenal Red," stopped by Grace James and DuBois academies on Thursday.
Wilson has won national and international competitions and holds two world records with being able to squat 551 pounds and bench 314 pounds.
Wilson said she wants to encourage more women, specifically women of color, to try male-dominated sports.
"To be able to inspire and uplift this young generation, it's motivating to see that they're looking at me," Wilson said. "They're looking at the next thing, the older generation to set an example and then it might inspire someone. I'm like, 'Hey, I want to be a powerlifter. I love that.'"
She also talked to the students about body positivity.
