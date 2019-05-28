LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special project lured an NBA star back home to Louisville.
When Rajon Rondo learned went to The Academy @ Shawnee, there was a need for books. Now, his foundation is helping rewrite the story. The foundation donated books and then spent more than $20,000 to redesign the entire space. The Lakers star hopes the newly named Book Bungalow will attract kids to come hang out and grab a book.
"Make a place where kids want to come and have fun, hang out and relax — a safe place (with) new furniture, new TVs, brand new books ... local artists from Louisville, Kentucky," Rondo said. "So just being here, just being able to give back, see these kids and put a smile on their face is very helpful."
The basketball star said his favorite book is "Blood Brothers," which is about Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali. He said reading about two people he admired helped motivate him to become the person he is today, and he wants the same for the students at Shawnee.
