LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department of Education gave out $500,000 for teacher recruitment to 10 districts, including Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS), Bullitt County Schools and Hardin County Schools.
Each district will get $50,000 through the Grow Your Own program grant.
According to a news release, the program is designed to recruit, train and retain teachers already in the community. The program wants to attract people who are already connected to the community but may not have considered teaching.
Bullitt County Schools Superintendent Jesse Bacon said the money will be a "game-changer."
"This grant will have a tremendous impact on our district by allowing more emphasis on recruiting teachers from some of our best and brightest students right in Bullitt County," Bacon said. "I can speak first-hand at the impact some of our educators can have in recruiting some of our best students to join us in the profession.
State leaders said recruiting new teachers is vital during a time when there's teacher shortages.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.