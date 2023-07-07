LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana high school student won the Congressional Award, "the highest honor for a youth civilian through the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives," Rep. Erin Houchin, R-Indiana, said in a news release Friday.
Congresswoman Houchin presented Scottsburg Senior High School student Sophia Voiles with silver and bronze Congressional Award medals. The award focuses on public service, personal development, physical fitness, expedition and exploration.
“There is no higher honor than the Congressional Award for our young people, and the ninth district is proud to be home to silver and bronze medal recipient, Sophia Voiles, from Scottsburg," Houchin said in a news release Friday. "These awards are earned, not given. Sophia has displayed the ability to set and achieve her own personal goals, while preparing for future service to others,” said Congresswoman Houchin.
Voiles is a board member of the Scott County Youth Grant-Making Council, a volleyball manager and assistant coach, and a barista at the Warriors Den.
