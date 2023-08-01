LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Silver Creek Primary School is getting a new creative approach to learning thanks to the Kentucky Science Center.
The science center in downtown Louisville partnered with Samtec to provide a six-month MakerPlace STEAM Cart residency to the Clark County school. The cart is geared toward students in first through fifth grade. It comes with everything needed for 17 hands-on activity lessons plans.
Kentucky Science Center piloted the MakerPlace STEAM Carts in Kentucky schools last year.
"Each cart provides not just a single day of science education, but six months of curated STEAM activities," Kentucky Science Center CEO Mike Norman said in a news release. "Providing this kind of in-depth STEAM instruction really touches the heart of our mission – priming the workforce pipeline and creating students who are ready to seize the opportunities of the 21st century with next-generation skills."
The school will get training on the activities and included technology.
Kentucky Science Center staff will work with school staff throughout the residency.
