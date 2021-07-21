LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spalding University is expanding its new physical therapy school with a $2 million grant from Kosair Charities.
In a release, Spalding University said it will renovate a new state-of-the-art Kosair Charities School of Physical Therapy and Center for Interprofessional Education on campus. The facility will support the new School of Physical Therapy, which begins enrolling students in Fall 2022 and will fill a need for therapists in the region.
The 21,500-square-foot building located at 961 South Third Street was the former V.V. Cooke Chevrolet dealership, which was purchased two years ago by the university.
The building will be renovated as a home for the PT program that will include three skills labs for on-site laboratory instruction, plus an anatomy education center and student lounges. Construction should be finished by late 2021, as Spalding continues fundraising to finish the project.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.