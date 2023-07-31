Indiana school district can request state funding for teacher handgun training, reported by FOX59.
School districts that decide to opt-in could allow certified teachers to carry guns on school grounds, according to HB 1177 passed last legislative session. The bill requires school districts to approve allowing staff to carry in the first place before a teacher could carry in the classroom.
Teachers would be required to pass the MMPI-2, a psychological evaluation and 42.5 hours of firearms training with a qualified instructor.
Lawmakers say HB 1177 could help districts protect schools without relying on law enforcement.