LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The superintendent of Madison Consolidated Schools abruptly resigned Thursday, effective immediately.
The news was announced in a letter to parents from David Storie, president of the school board, dated March 31.
"Effective immediately, Dr. Jeff Studebaker has resigned from his position," Storie wrote. "It is never easy when changes in leadership occur. However, our district has a proven leadership team committed to continuing to move our district forward."
No explanation was given for Studebaker's resignation.
In his letter, Storie said the school's individual department heads would continue to run their departments as usual.
WDRB reached out to district spokesman Ashley Schutte, who declined to comment on Studebaker's resignation, but added, "The school board president is overseeing the directors in their daily roles."
Studebaker has been the superintendent of the district since 2018. Previously, he was the superintendent at the Merrillville Community School Corporation and at the Clinton Central School Corporation.
This story will be updated.
