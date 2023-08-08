LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky officially opened the James B. Beam Institute on campus, the largest teaching distillery in the world.
Plans for the groundbreaking facility began about a decade ago. UK currently offers a certificate program in distillation, wine and brewing, but the institute will allow the program to expand on campus and offer online courses. It will teach students about the engineering, economics, food science and even journalism of the bourbon world.
It includes a 30-foot column still and a barrel warehouse able to hold 660 barrels.
Today, with support from trusted industry partners, we opened the world’s largest teaching distillery nearly a decade in the making: @beam_uky at the @universityofky.Here’s to preserving our heritage and promoting our home. Read more >> https://t.co/tK05XDDIHl pic.twitter.com/ZZbYjRT6yd— UK Martin-Gatton (@UKAgriculture) August 8, 2023
UK will offer chemistry, engineering and business courses through the institute, giving students the hands-on training they need for a career in the thriving industry.
"This is the largest teaching distillery in the United States and in the world," Seth DeBolt, institute director and UK Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment professor, said in a news release Tuesday. "It will allow us to train the next generation of distillers and researchers, and to conduct cutting-edge research on the science of spirits production."
KDA said the state's distilling industry is responsible for more than 22,000 jobs. And as the bourbon boom continues and distilleries expand, that number is expected to grow.
Students have to be at least 21 years old to take some courses at the institute, and there is an emphasis on responsible drinking. Students are already being accepted in the program.
Jim Beam donated $5 million to UK for the institute. For more information on the institute, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.