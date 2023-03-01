LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville Provost Lori Stewart Gonzalez is one of three finalists to lead Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.
The university's board of trustees disclosed its roster of finalists on Monday.
Gonzalez led U of L as interim president after Neeli Bendapudi's resignation in December 2021 until the hiring of Kim Schatzel in February.
She remains in the No. 2 position at U of L, overseeing the school's academics.
Gonzalez, a Kentucky native, confirmed to WDRB News last year that she expressed interest in the U of L presidency but did not make it to the final round of candidates.
Unlike Ohio University, which is seeking community input on Gonzalez and the other two finalists, U of L conducted its presidential search entirely in private.