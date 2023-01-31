LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 2,000 people have died in the last year in Kentucky due to drug overdose.
University of Louisville is giving medical students a first-hand look at the epidemic. On Tuesday, more than 160 medical students from UofL gathered to learn some life-saving techniques when using Narcan.
"It's important to talk to the medical students because they are the next generation of people that are going to move the needle and reduce the stigma and do the education," said Dr. James Murphy, assistant clinical professor.
The in-person lecture was mandatory for students. Naloxone kits were handed out to students, the packets containing two one-dose nasal sprays.
The tab is peeled off and a pump can be sprayed up the nose of a person who has overdosed. The efficacy is 100%.
"Even if we weren't medical students, this would be super, super important because anybody in our community can be affected by this problem, especially since it's considered an epidemic in Kentucky," said Taylen Henry, a UofL medical student.
The lecture and naloxone kits were shared due to a partnership between UofL Medical School and the Kentucky Harm Reduction Coalition.
Kits can be used whenever and wherever needed.
Another lecture is planned next year for first-year medical students.
