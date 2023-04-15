LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An event held at high school in Louisville encouraged people to be kind on Saturday.
Valley High School hosted a Spring Kindness Festival and walk at its campus on Dixie Highway. Attendees had the chance to learn about mental health and shop at the craft fair.
It was started by a group called Wise Up in 2020, they had a goal of spreading positivity.
Kentucky Senator David Yates and Councilwoman Cindy Fowler spoke at the event. People wrote positive messages along the track for others to read as they walked by.
"This time of day, we need to realize how important it is to make someone smile even if it a 'Hi, how are you doing? You look pretty.' Just something, a smile changes the attitude of everything," Danielle Saunders, an event organizer, said.
Those who didn't participate in the walk could also by a shirt to support Valley's mission to raise awareness for mental health.
There were also door prizes.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.