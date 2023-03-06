LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cellphone video from March 1 inside a Bullitt County Public Schools bus shows a driver in a fight with a student.
At the beginning of the video, it appears the bus driver was trying to hold back the student. You can then see the student, push the bus driver into a seat and repeatedly punch him in the head.
People on the bus were cursing and using racial slurs.
The principal of North Bullitt High School sent a letter to students and parents that said a student became disruptive on the bus around 2 p.m., and several drivers and students witnessed it. The building was then put on a soft lockdown during dismissal.
The letter said a school resource officer and the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office also assisted with the case.
"This investigation is ongoing due to the disruption of the school campus," the principal wrote, in part.
BCPS Superintendent Jesse Bacon released a statement Monday:
"Once we complete that review of information and evidence, we will take appropriate action in accordance with state/federal law, Board policy, and the Student Code of Conduct."
BCPS said the bus driver wasn't injured.
