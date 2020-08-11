LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With Oldham County Schools announcing it will start the 2020-21 school year with online learning, some parents are signing a petition to show the school board they want their students back in the classroom.
OCS Superintendent Greg Schultz said Tuesday that the district would still start the school year on Aug. 24, but instead of in-person classes, students will attend classes virtually.
This comes as Gov. Andy Beshear recommended on Monday that schools should delay in-person classes until Sept. 28.
Schultz said Oldham County Schools will continue their Virtual Learning Academy (VLA) through "at least the end of the first trimester (Nov. 12)." Parents will then have the choice to continue with virtual learning or send their child to school for in-person classes.
But some parents in the district want the school year to begin as originally planned, with parents having the choice to have their child learn online or go back to in-person classes on Aug. 24.
A petition that was created Monday said the district's "solid plan" has been "disrupted," with the governor's recommendation. It asks parents and community members to sign it to show "support from our community to get our kids back to in-person schooling," proving that some families want their kids back in the classroom. It had over 1,700 signatures as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
