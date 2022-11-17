LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- ElderServe announced plans for a $5 million renovation of its west Louisville senior center.
The Louisville nonprofit said Thursday it wants to add an adult day care center "to provide 'day care' for frail seniors," a neighborhood nutrition center, exercise classes and more to the facility at 28th and Magazine streets, as well as other increased services.
ElderServe suddenly paused its services earlier this year due to low resources but said it was able to restart them thanks to a donation from the Brown Forman Foundation.
The organization said it hopes to start on the renovation after the start of the new year.
ElderServe's board of directors also just named Tim Findley Jr. as its new CEO. Findley is the the pastor of Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center and founded the Justice and Freedom Coalition. He also ran for Louisville mayor and served as a liaison for the city's office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods.
Findley said this new role will allow him to continue making a difference for seniors and families in the west end.
"Our senior adults need activities, adult day care and other resources that can only be obtained when the community comes together," Findley said in a news release Thursday. "It's also a new beginning for ElderServe and there's an overall zeal we have for this underserved area to see new life again. Alongside other west end redevelopment efforts taking place, you can feel real progress coming."
Former Louisville Urban League President and CEO Sadiqa Reynolds was also appointed to serve as Strategic Advisor to Findley and the organization.
ElderServe has served the west end community for more than 60 years.
