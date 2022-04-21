LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After 60 years in Louisville, ElderServe said it's stopping its services immediately but hopes to bring them back one day.
ElderServe has been around since 1962 and supports aging adults. The nonprofit said the pause comes in part due the COVID-19 pandemic and a changing philanthropic landscape.
The organization decided to temporarily to go on inactive status because of low resources.
ElderServe leaders are looking at the best ways to emerge stronger and working to identify alternative services for participants. CEO Patty Belden released a statement saying, in part, "It's my hope that the temporary absence of ElderServe programs will expose the critical need for these services and the responsibility of the community to support them."
Back in 2016, ElderServe and GuardiaCare Service merged into one organization, and ElderServe then moved into the former GuardiaCare building.
