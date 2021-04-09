LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's annual Give A Day program continued this week, with the goal of a full month of volunteer opportunities.
On Friday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer stopped by ElderServe's senior center on South 28th Street.
Volunteers helped mow and clean the landscaping around the building.
ElderServe supports aging adults by helping them to live independently, particularly those living in poverty.
Friday's cleanup efforts came just before clients return to the building.
"We want it to look nice for them and we haven't really been here since March," said ElderServe CEO Patty Belden. "It's gotten overgrown, there's weeds -- lots of opportunities to make it look nice for our clients and staff."
Louisville set a world record in 2019 with 235,000 volunteers and acts of compassion.
