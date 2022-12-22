LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Your house and car aren't the only concerns ahead of the arctic blast and dangerous winter temperatures.
There are potential life and death checks being made in some neighborhoods.
ElderServe is one of several agencies in metro Louisville serving senior citizens. It's all hands on deck with the dangerous weather and temperatures headed this way.
Just a few months ago, Rev. Timothy Findley spent his afternoons on the campaign trail.
"I ran for mayor because I wanted to bring change to the city," he said.
He's now on a different path but has similar goals. He not only pastors a church full-time but he also is the president and CEO of ElderServe.
"ElderServe typically touches anywhere from three to 4,000 seniors," Findley said.
This week, Findley and his staff are trying to reach out to as many senior citizens as possible.
"We're on the cusp of a very historic weather event in Louisville and we need people to check on your mothers and fathers, grandparents and great-grandparents," Findley said.
Dr. Ravi Johar, the chief medical officer with United Healthcare, says being elderly is one of the big risk factors for hypothermia.
"Your body just can't thermoregulate itself as well as it did when we were younger," Dr. Johar said.
According to Dr. Johar, the extreme drop in the temperature can also cause mental problems for seniors.
"It's almost like a psychosis that occurs," he said. "You start to get so cold that you start taking your clothes off thinking that's warming you up."
Findley says that's why it crucial that everyone reach out to senior citizens to make sure they're okay and have everything they need.
"This is a very, very serious weather condition," said Rev. Findley. "We want to know, do you have food in the house? Is your heat working properly? Do you need additional heaters in the home? I want to make sure that if I know that I can help. And I want to make sure if seniors know and family members know, if you know that person doesn't have it, let us know. Reach out, send us a Facebook message, call us on the phone, whatever you have to do."
For more information on ElderServe, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.