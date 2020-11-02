LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than half of registered voters in Jefferson County have already cast their ballots, but thousands still plan to vote in person in Tuesday's general election.
If you are among the 20,000 people Louisville who haven't turned in an absentee ballot, election officials recommend taking the ballots to a polling location instead of putting them in the mail at the last minute.
"For example, if they brought it in today, they'll be working on getting that ballot added to the rest tomorrow. The more that we have added in, it's going to be better for us to have a really good feel not only for the races here in Jefferson County, but statewide as well, as kind of which direction we're going in for the federal races," says Jefferson County Clerk spokesperson Nore Ghibaudy.
The clerk's office says collecting ballots from drop boxes by the end of election day on Tuesday is quicker than the post office getting them delivered.
For voting in Jefferson County, 16 additional locations will open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday along with the four that were open for early voting.
Ballots can be dropped off at those places or at the election center in the Edison Building at 701 West Ormsby Ave.
All mail-in ballots that the county clerk's office has already received have been getting verified and processed as they come in with bi-partisan teams. Friday, Nov. 6, is the final day county clerk's offices have to calculate votes. Election workers will spend Tuesday through Friday this week gathering military and final absentee ballots. Official results are expected on Friday.
Indiana has allowed early mail-in voting, as well. Monday is the last day for early voting. In-person only voting begins Tuesday. Voters can also drop off mail-in ballots at polling locations.
Polls in both Kentucky and Indiana open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Voting locations in Louisville and Jefferson County:
Kentucky Exposition Center
937 Phillips Lane ~ Fairgrounds North Wing
Monday, Nov. 2 ~ 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 3 ~ 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(Free Parking)
KFC Yum! Center ~ Foyer
Main & 2nd Streets
Monday, Nov. 3 ~ 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 3 ~ 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(Free Parking)
Kentucky Center for African American Heritage
1701 West Muhammad Ali Blvd
Monday, Nov. 2 ~ 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 3 ~ 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(Free Parking)
Louisville Marriott East
1903 Embassy Square Blvd. ~ Commonwealth Ballroom
Monday, Nov. 2 ~ 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 3 ~ 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(Free Parking)
Election Day Only Voting Locations: Tuesday, Nov. 3 (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Ballard High School: 6000 Brownsboro Road
- Carter Duvalle Elementary School : 3600 Bohne Avenue
- Crosby Middle School: 303 Gatehouse Lane
- Fairdale High School: 1001 Fairdale Road
- Fern Creek HighSchool: 9115 Fern Creek Road
- Iroquois High School: 4615 Taylor Boulevard
- Jeffersontown High School: 9600 Old Six Mile Lane
- Meyzeek Middle School: 828 S. Jackson Street
- Seneca High School: 3510 Goldsmith Lane
- Shawnee High School: 4001 Herman Street
- Southern High School : 8620 Preston Highway
- St. Matthews Community Center: 310 Ten Pin Lane
- Thomas Jefferson Middle School: 1501 Rangeland Road
- Valley High School: 10200 Dixie Highway
- Waggener High School: 330 S. Hubbards Lane
- Western High School: 2501 Rockford Lane
To find a voting location in Kentucky, go to the Secretary of State's website. CLICK HERE.
To find a voting location in Indiana, go to the Secretary of State's website. CLICK HERE.
TARC FREE RIDES ON ELECTION DAY:
In an effort to get more Louisville residents to the polls, the Transit Authority of River City (TARC) and TARC3 are offering free rides on Election Day.
TARC will offer free bus rides to and from polling locations and to each rider's final destination on Election Day, according to a news release.
The transit authority will also have a shuttle running every 30 minutes from Union Station to the Kentucky Exposition Center for voting on Nov. 3.
To see a list of the TARC routes that will take you to polling locations, click here. The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Election Day.
