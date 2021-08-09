LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Community and Technical College (ECTC) wants to keep motorcyclists safe on the roads.
The college is relaunching its Motorcycle Safety Foundation Basic Rider courses after community donors gave six motorcycles to the program.
"Motorcycle safety has been a very popular community education class and we are thrilled to bring it back," Mike Hazzard, ECTC's dean of workforce and technical programs, said in a news release.
The course is designed to teach people how to ride safely and how riders can protect themselves and others on the road. It includes a land course so participates can demonstrate proficiency in motorcycle maneuvers.
The course, which costs $150, takes place over a three-day span. If participants complete the course, the Kentucky Motorcycle License Skill Test is waived.
"It's important for new riders to understand how to be safe out there on the road, not to mention there are great discounts for insurance rates," LeeAnna Dowan, a donor to the program, said in a news release. "We really want riders to have the safest experience as best they can, for as long as they can."
To register for the course, click here.
