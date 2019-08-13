LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Firefighters in Elizabethtown pulled a man from a burning home Tuesday morning, but his condition isn't known.
According to a social media post by the Elizabethtown Fire Department, firefighters were sent to a home in the 700 block of Princeton Drive, shortly after 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
Someone reported that there was a house fire at that location -- and a man was still trapped inside the home.
Elizabethtown Fire Battalion Chief Jeremy Goodman says firefighters were able to rescue an unconscious man from the kitchen area in the duplex. The man may have been trying to get out of the house but became disoriented.
Firefighters performed CPR on the man. Shortly after that, he was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital and later sent to the University of Louisville Hospital. His condition and extent of his injuries is not known.
Goodman says a person that lived in the other side of the duplex was able to get out safely.
Investigators believe the cause of the fire was accidental, but the cause of the fire has not been determined.
