LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown, Kentucky, man was arrested again for child sexual abuse.
Hardin County Sheriff's deputies arrested Joseph Sweat on Thursday.
According to an arrest warrant, Sweat inappropriately touched two young female victims when they were about 7 years old and made them watch pornography with him.
The alleged sexual abuse occurred over several years at his home, according to the warrant.
Sweat was also arrested two years ago by Elizabethtown Police officers on child sexual abuse charges.
Before Thursday's arrest, he was working as computer technician for LaRue County Public Schools.
