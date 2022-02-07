ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Lexington man of killing two people in Hardin County.
Jurors handed down the verdict Wednesday in Hardin Circuit Court for Taynondree Reed, 29, in the 2020 deaths of Shawn Fox, 32, and Michael Buckner Thomas, 37, of Hopkinsville, The News-Enterprise reported. Reed also was convicted of first-degree assault for shooting Kenia Thomas of Henderson, according to the newspaper.
The victims had come to Elizabethtown to meet Reed and look at a vehicle he had. Prosecutor Chris McCrary said Reed's motive was to steal from them.
Jurors recommended a sentence of 70 years, McCrary said. Formal sentencing was set for March 22.