LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Elizabethtown Police Department is offering a very special deal for your former valentine.
The department posted on Facebook that they are offering a "free valentine's getaway" for your former flame. They are specifically looking for that ex who may have been involved in criminal activity or has an arrest warrant.
The post says the getaway includes a minimum one night stay, with the option to extend. It also includes free transportation and free meals.
The Elizabethtown Police Department says for more information on the "package," just call (270) 765-4125.
