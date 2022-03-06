ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Elizabethtown Police Department is urging residents to remain vigilant after five armed robberies on Friday night.
Police officers with the department responded to the robberies between 7:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Friday, according to Elizabethtown Police spokesperson Chris Denham.
Denham said during each robbery, the victims were exiting their car in parking lots at the Peddler's Mall, Towne Mall, an apartment complex on Towne Drive and another apartment complex off Noltemeyer Way.
Two of the armed robberies took place at the Towne Mall.
The victims said they were approached by a young black male wearing a face covering and dark clothing who was armed with a gun. The victims told police they were ordered to hand over all "possessed valuables," Denham said.
Denham says at the end of the first four robberies, the suspect fled the scene in a dark colored Cadillac SRX that was driven by "a second accomplice."
In the fifth robbery, at an apartment complex, the suspect fled the scene in the victim's light grey 2020 Dodge Challenger. The stolen vehicle has not been found by police yet.
Denham says similar crimes have occurred in surrounding counties and "are likely connected."
Police are urging anyone who is out at night to avoid poorly lit parking lots and to consider traveling in pairs. Anyone who spots any suspicious activity is also asked to call police or 911.
Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Elizabethtown Police at 270-765-425 or report it anonymously to Hardin County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-597-8123 or online here.
