LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee of a western Kentucky prison is facing charges for brining prohibited items into the facility.
In the release, Kentucky State Police say troopers received a call from the Green River Correctional Complex on Thursday about prohibited items. After interviewing Kyla Tillman, 23, of Clarksville, Tennessee, she was arrested and charged with promoting contraband first degree, and official misconduct first degree.
KSP did not detail what items were brought into the prison or Tillman's job at the facility. The investigation is ongoing.
