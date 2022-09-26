NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A busy New Albany intersection is getting a makeover, but some drivers have concerns about what's coming.
The intersection of Charlestown and Kamer Miller roads is typically a busy three-way intersection that's confusing to navigate. Most people agree that change is needed, but they just don't want a roundabout.
"I know something needs to be done to ease the traffic," said Rick Baldwin, who frequently drives the area.
"There's quite a bit of traffic and especially in the morning and in the evening rush hour," added Brian Fulkerson, another regular driver of the intersection.
Everyone agrees something needs to change, including Jerry Pepper, a New Albany business owner.
"I'm here in the mornings at seven, and it is pretty insanely busy," Pepper said.
But despite the traffic, Pepper is pretty free with his opinion about the idea of a new roundabout.
"Roundabouts are garbage," he said.
Many other drivers agree that they do not want a roundabout to be the solution to improving the busy intersection.
"You don't know whether it's your turn to go, whether you should ... wait, oh, here comes a big truck on me," Pepper said.
"I think a lot of people are intimidated with a roundabout, not knowing how to navigate one," Fulkerson added.
Regardless of their criticism, New Albany City Engineer Larry Summers said a roundabout is not even being considered. But, improvements are coming to the intersection.
"That was never an option," he said. "We took the steps to try to proactively address that area. It's not going to have that odd short little connection to Charlestown Road."
Summers said the goal is to improve traffic flow in the area.
"What the anticipated improvement is is to separate the intersection at Kamer Miller from St. Joseph so they can work independently," he said.
There was also some concern about businesses being forced to close during construction, but Summers said that's not part of the plan.
"As far as I know, the majority of the businesses there are going to still be operational after this project is completed," he said.
City officials expect to break ground sometime in 2023.
