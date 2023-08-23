LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Potentially toxic chemicals were detected in Richmond, Indiana, after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency tested the site of a massive warehouse fire, reported by FOX59.
The EPA released findings from a study conducted at the former site of My-Way Trading, which was a plastic recycling facility on NW F Street in Richmond. An industrial fire broke out in April, causing around 2,000 people to be evacuated from their homes.
The EPA and state environmental agencies took samples from the site. The tests results revealed positive results for toxic materials like benzene and lead. Other chemicals like chloroform exceeded safe limits.
