LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The CEO of Magnawave, a therapy used to relieve pain and inflammation, said he hopes horse veterinarians will use the device to help solve some of the drug problem in horse racing.
Pat Ziemer, the head of the company, said the device uses Pulsed Electromagnetic Fields (PEMF) to promote cellular exercise, increase oxygenation, and reduce inflammation.
Many race horse vets are already using the device at tracks across the country as a substitute for drugs like betamethasone, the drug found in Medina Spirit's system following the Kentucky Derby.
Ziemer said he hopes more vets will seek out his product to replace some usage of regulated drugs in horse racing.
"If they use a device like ours or a laser or something like that, and they use it continually, they can avoid — in many cases — having to use injections or having to use other medications, or maybe not as much," he said. "They don't have to go as severe."
Ziemer said the treatment isn't an 'end-all-be-all' solution but believes the treatment can be balanced with medication.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.