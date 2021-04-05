LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An inmate that escaped from the Roederer Correctional Complex in Oldham County on Friday is back in custody.
The Kentucky Department of Corrections sent an alert Monday just before 9 a.m. that Paul Isaacs was found. Kentucky State Police confirms he was picked up by Lexington Police.
Booking information at the Fayette County Detention Center shows Isaacs was picked up Sunday at a Wendy's on Mount Tabor. He is facing a 2nd degree escape charge.
The 38-year-old walked away from a minimum security security unit on Friday.
Isaacs was serving a 12-year sentence for first-degree possession of a controlled substance and two counts of second-degree burglary charges out of Madison County, Kentucky. He would have been eligible for parole in Feb. 2022.
