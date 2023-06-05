LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Frazier Museum now features a collection focusing on Louisville native Jack Harlow.
Harlow helped curate the display, which includes the New Balance sneakers he wore during the filming of White Men Can't Jump.
The collection also includes memorabilia from the 'What's Poppin' music video and his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
The Jack Harlow display is in the Frazier's Entertaining Kentucky gallery.
