LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jack Harlow isn't just a rapper anymore.
The trailer is out for "White Men Can't Jump," a remake of the 1992 comedy that starred Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson.
Harlow marks his official acting debut starring in the film along with Sinqua Walls, Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor and Laura Harrier.
The film is expected to be released May 19, 2023 on Hulu.
The movie is the latest in Harlow's growing resume, which included a stint in 2022 as a spokesman for Louisville-based KFC and "Jack's Kentucky Fried Favorites."
