LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville rapper Jack Harlow dropped the first music video from his latest album on Monday.
He released the video for his song "They Don't Love It."
He's seen walking down Bardstown Road, stopping at various places like Carmichael's Bookstore and Mid City Mall. He also stopped at his former schools, Bloom Elementary, Highland Middle School and Atherton High School.
Last Thursday, Harlow visited several Jefferson County Public Schools, the day before he released his new album "Jackman."
Over the weekend, he was also honored with his own Hometown Heroes banner at East Broadway and Barret Avenue.
