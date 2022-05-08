LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rapper Jack Harlow, a Louisville native, visited a local record store in the Clifton neighborhood on Sunday.
Guestroom Records on Frankfort Avenue is hosting Harlow for an in-store appearance. Attendees were allowed to enter the store with the purchase of limited edition autographed CD of Harlow's "Come Home the Kids Miss You" album.
HAPPENING NOW: the line to meet @jackharlow who is signing his new record at Guestroom Records in #Louisville. The line goes for several blocks. Some have been waiting for 24 hours. #JackHarlow pic.twitter.com/KLkv6kU4Pb— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) May 8, 2022
Inside the store, Harlow met with fans, taking selfies and signing memorabilia.
The line wrapped around the store and went for several blocks as some people waited for more than 24 hours to have the chance to meet Harlow.
Harlow will also making appearances at Amoeba Hollywood, DTLR Camp Creek and Urban Outfitters Herald Square next month to celebrate the album.
The autographed CD had sold out online as of 3:15 p.m. Sunday.
