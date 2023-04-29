JACK HARLOW HOMETOWN HERO BANNER

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Hometown Heroes banner is now looking over the city of Louisville.

On Saturday, Louisville native and rapper Jack Harlow was honored with a "Jack's Louisville" banner.

It's hanging from the side of a building on East Broadway and Barret Avenue.

Harlow, 25, grew up in Louisville. He attended Atherton High School

Related Stories: 

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags