LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Hometown Heroes banner is now looking over the city of Louisville.
On Saturday, Louisville native and rapper Jack Harlow was honored with a "Jack's Louisville" banner.
It's hanging from the side of a building on East Broadway and Barret Avenue.
Harlow, 25, grew up in Louisville. He attended Atherton High School
