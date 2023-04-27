LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rapper Jack Harlow was in Louisville on Thursday and spent time visiting and a number of Jefferson County Public schools, according to videos and images posted on social media.
Carolyn Callahan, a spokeswoman for JCPS, said Harlow visited eight schools, including two of his former schools: Highland Middle School and Atherton High School. Other schools included:
- Fern Creek High School
- Jeffersontown High School
- Waggener High School
- Ballard High School
- Central High School
- duPont Manual High School
A viewer posted an image online of Harlow sporting a light grey hoodie and surrounded by students at Ballard High School.
Several other online posts appeared to show Harlow at Atherton High School, Jeffersontown High School and Fern Creek High School.
Harlow, 25, grew up in Louisville. In December 2021, he returned home for five nights of concerts.
Harlow announced that his newest studio album will drop on Friday, April 28.
The new music release from Harlow comes as he makes his acting debut in a reboot of "White Men Can't Jump," which drops on Hulu on May 19.
