LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Grammy nominated rapper Jack Harlow kicked off his five-day hometown tour Tuesday night at the Louisville Palace Theatre.
The 23-year-old is known for repping Kentucky and Louisville in his songs and recently putting money back into the Commonwealth too.
On Monday, Harlow announced a partnership with KFC. The two pledged $250,000 to the American Red Cross to help tornado recovery efforts.
Fans on Tuesday night even got free KFC Chicken sandwiches, the bags stamped with Harlow's face.
The "No Place Like Home" tour continues Tuesday night at Headliners, Thursday is at Zanzabar, Friday at Mercury Ballroom and then finishes at Old Forester's Paristown Hall on Saturday.
Fans told WDRB News the ticket process giving priority to people who live in Louisville didn't go unnoticed, and the intimate venue space an exciting touch.
"I feel like it's going to be more interactive with everyone around. We'll be like inside the concert because it's a smaller environment," one fan said.
Harlow isn't taking the stage alone, some other acts include The Homies featuring another Louisville rapper Ace Pro.
Pro's mom Renee Carson was at the Monday night performance.
"They worked real hard to become the young gentleman that they're becoming. I know they kept me up with a lot of ruckus all the time," she said. "But today, I'm glad I allowed that to happen."
As a Louisville native herself, Carson said coming back home speaks to Harlow's humble character.
"They're doing the things in a manner in which things should be done. Always bring it back home. Always come back home," she said. "Don't ever forget where you come from."
