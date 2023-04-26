LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville rapper Jack Harlow will release his newest studio album Friday, he confirmed in a social media post Wednesday.
Accompanied by a shirtless picture that appears to have been taken in an alley behind Richmond Drive in Louisville's Deer Park neighborhood, Harlow said "Jackman" will release Friday, April 28.
Jackman.My new album. Out this Friday - 4/28 pic.twitter.com/ZOyUppwXIu— Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) April 26, 2023
The new release will be Harlow's third studio album after "That's What They All Say" in 2020 and "Come Home the Kids Miss You in 2022."
Harlow, 25, grew up in Louisville and went to Atherton High School. In December 2021, he returned home for a five nights of concerts.
The new music release from Harlow comes as he makes his acting debut in a reboot of "White Men Can't Jump," which drops on Hulu on May 19.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.