LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "White Men Can't Jump," starring Louisville rapper Jack Harlow, is available to watch now on Hulu.
Harlow is featured prominently in the film along with Lance Reddick and Teyana Taylor. It is a remake of the 1992 classic by the same name starring Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson, which some view as the best sports movie of all time.
The new film teams Sinqua Walls and Harlow as a pair of basketball players who hustle hoops for money and compete in a lucrative three-on-three tournament. The film is directed by Calmatic and co-written by Kenya Barris. In it, Harlow makes his acting debut.
White Men Can’t JumpMay 19th pic.twitter.com/oyH7vqf1HB— Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) April 20, 2023
Harlow went to a premiere of the movie Thursday night at Baxter Avenue Theatres in Louisville's Tyler Park neighborhood.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.