LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A unique way to explore the city from a different perspective has returned to Louisville.
Bourbon City Cruisers has re-launched tours its "tuk tuk" tours, which is a three-wheeled electric vehicle that takes you on a tour through Louisville.
"The purpose of fun is to have some, which is our company motto. We’re really excited to get these bad boys out once again," Chasta McIntyre, with Mint Julep Experiences, said.
Bourbon City Cruisers offers a Louisville sightseeing cruise that's family friendly, which visits downtown murals and popular Louisville sights.
“You really get a taste of the city and see what Louisville has to offer from 10th Street to Butchertown, to Crescent Hill - you name it," McIntyre said.
There's also tours for those 21 and older. The 'Brews Cruise' takes customers to nearby breweries and the "Mixed and Muddled" cruise visits Louisville cocktail bars.
Rides start at $414 and can sit up to six people. For more information about rentals, click here.
