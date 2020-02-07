LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An eyewear company that boasts itself as an affordable option to get designer glasses is coming to Louisville.
Warby Parker is opening its first store in Louisville in Oxmoor Center, according to its website. The only other Warby Parker location in the state is in the Summit at Fritz Farm in Lexington, Kentucky.
The eyewear company design its own glasses in house to make them more affordable compared to other brands. It also sells sunglasses, contacts and eye exams.
A specific opening date was not given.
