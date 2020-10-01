LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Women who helped shape Breonna Taylor's life during her high school years came together to remember her Thursday.
Taylor was a student at Western High School from 2008 until she graduated in 2011. Teachers and a former principal say they have fond memories of a kind, caring and compassionate student in Taylor.
Nureka Dixon, the former assistant principal at Western High School, said the school has been deeply affected by her death.
"It's very difficult to see and watch," she said. "We just have to lean on each other for support and then to always think of the positive memories and think about how much she meant to our lives."
Stephanie Holton, the youth service center coordinator for Western High School, remembers Taylor as someone who always took time out for others.
"Breonna would, many times, find someone crying in the bathroom and bring them to me and assure them that I was going to help them and take care of them," Holton said. "She looked out for the students other students didn't look out for."
Taylor, of course, is now a name known around the world. A drug raid at her home in March ended in her death. No one has been charged directly for it.
Former Louisville Metro Police Detective Brett Hankison is charged for shooting into a neighboring apartment.
