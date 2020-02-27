FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Faith leaders are calling on Kentucky lawmakers to stop what they call anti-immigration legislation.
At issue is Senate Bill 1, which would support the enforcement of federal immigration laws. The bill passed in the state Senate and is now waiting approval in the House.
Opponents said the legislation is fear based and puts immigrants at a higher risk of detention and deportation.
Faith leaders rallied in the state's Capitol on Thursday to deliver a letter to lawmakers from more than 300 faith leaders opposing the bill.
"We hope that that is an encouragement for lawmakers who have yet to make their mind up, to take a pause," said Rev. Ryan M. Eller, the executive director of Define America. "For lawmakers that have made their mind up to support this bill to reconsider."
Opponents also believe the bill would erode trust between the immigrant community and local police.
