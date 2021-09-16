LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 3,700 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in northern Kentucky at the Port of Cincinnati.
According to a news release, customs officers have seized 2,034 fake Pfizer "inoculation stickers" and 1,683 "counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards" since Aug. 16.
Officials said the vaccination cards had a Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) logo but also had misspellings and "substandard printing."
Customs officials said the shipment came from China and was being sent to private homes and apartments in New York, Illinois, Maryland, Missouri and Texas.
“Creating or buying a fake COVID-19 vaccination card is illegal, not to mention dangerous,” Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie said. “Purchasing counterfeit cards supports criminals whose only concern is their bank account, not American security or the health of our citizens."
Customs and border officials have also seized fake COVID-19 vaccination cards in Chicago, Memphis, Anchorage and Pittsburgh.
