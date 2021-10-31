LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Halloween party was held under the Twin Spires on Sunday. 

Hundreds dressed the part for "trick or treat at the track" during a spooky opening to fall racing at Churchill Downs. 

In addition to the horse races, kids and their families enjoyed games, a pumpkin patch, and snapping photos in front of Churchill's haunted house. 

"This is the first year we've done this, so it had to be all out," Churchill Downs box officer supervisor Tommy Dennison said. "It's a wonderful feeling - I mean look at all the pictures that everyone is taking. It's great."

Sunday marked the beginning of the 21-day fall meet at Churchill Downs, where races will take place Wednesdays through Sundays.

Most races are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Churchill Downs will have special post times on Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 6 for the Breeders' Cup. 

