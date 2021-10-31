LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Halloween party was held under the Twin Spires on Sunday.
Hundreds dressed the part for "trick or treat at the track" during a spooky opening to fall racing at Churchill Downs.
In addition to the horse races, kids and their families enjoyed games, a pumpkin patch, and snapping photos in front of Churchill's haunted house.
Safe to say the Incredibles costumes is a hit this year! pic.twitter.com/SJL4FQpp5Z— Breon Martin (@BreonMartin) October 31, 2021
"This is the first year we've done this, so it had to be all out," Churchill Downs box officer supervisor Tommy Dennison said. "It's a wonderful feeling - I mean look at all the pictures that everyone is taking. It's great."
Sunday marked the beginning of the 21-day fall meet at Churchill Downs, where races will take place Wednesdays through Sundays.
Most races are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Churchill Downs will have special post times on Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 6 for the Breeders' Cup.
