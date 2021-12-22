LMPD Zachary Cottongim.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family, friends and fellow officers gathered to say goodbye Wednesday morning to Louisville Metro Police officer Zachary Cottongim.

 

Officer Cottongim was 29 years old, when he died Saturday after a car hit him on I-64. He was a 7-year veteran with LMPD. He leaves behind a wife and two young sons. 

Cottongim's wife and father also work for the department. 

Those who served alongside Cottongim and many others gathered to remember him with a funeral at Southeast Christian Church.

The service was filled with emotional stories from those who knew him best.

Among the speakers was LMPD Chief Erika Shields, who said Cottongim was the kind of officer who embodied everything good about policing.

"I believe that professionally he was on a path that would have been limitless, no boundaries. In large part because his approach to policing, like life was positive, forward thinking. And those are the cops who excel," she said. 

Cottongim's wife Jamie and his platoon were on stage, as close family friend and retired LMPD Officer Dave Burns shared many memories from over the years.

One story recounted by Burns was about how Cottongim bought a bus ticket after speaking with a man struggling with addiction. The man wanted to go home to his family and support system.

"Zach doesn't brag about what he does. He's humble. But he also helped this stranger pay for rehab. Rehab is extremely expensive. He ended up going to Dad to borrow money," said Burns. "Dale questioned Zach's decision to spend so much money on a stranger. Zach's response was 'this guy has nobody in Louisville. If I don't help him, who will?'"

Officer Cottongim is being laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery. 

