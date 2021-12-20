LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Louisville Metro Police Department officer who died over the weekend.
According to his online obituary, visitation for Officer Zachary Cottongim will be held at the Southeast Christian Church Blankenbaker Campus at 920 Blankenbaker Parkway, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
His funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, also at the church.
Officer Cottongim died Saturday night, several hours after he was hit by a vehicle on westbound I-64.
Police say the driver of that vehicle lost control just after 10 a.m. Saturday morning. At the time, Cottongim was outside of his police cruiser trying to move an abandoned vehicle on I-64 west at Mellwood Avenue, LMPD Chief Erika Shields said.
The First Division officer was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with "serious injuries" and was undergoing surgery by 12:30 p.m. Shields said medical staff worked "tirelessly" on Cottongim for 10 hours, but he wasn't able to survive the injuries.
Cottongim died at University Hospital. He had been with LMPD since 2014.
Cottongim's wife and father also work for LMPD, according to Shields. Cottongim also leaves behind two children.
"This is absolutely heartbreaking for the department," Shields said. "The department is reeling.
"There's not much you can offer folks, especially when there is a death that is so senseless and was avoidable."
Related stories:
- Shields: LMPD officer killed in I-64 crash was 'talented young man'
- Procession route for LMPD officer killed in I-64 wreck planned for Sunday afternoon
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.