LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds are saying their goodbyes this week to Louisville Metro Police officer Zachary Cottongim.
A procession consisting of dozens of Louisville Metro Police cruisers trailed the officer's hearse Tuesday morning as it made its way from the Highlands Funeral Home to Southeast Christian Church.
"We won't let him travel this path alone," family friend and retired LMPD officer George Rodman, who helped trained Cottongim, said.
Cottongim's wife and father also work for the department.
A small group of people were already waiting at the church with their hands over their hearts, as the procession entered the parking lot.
Officer Cottongim was 29 years old, when he died Saturday after a car hit him on I-64. He was a 7-year veteran with LMPD. He leaves behind a wife and two young sons.
Visitation was held at Southeast Christian Church from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
"There are some that were actually on the platoon when we lost Nick…so, you have some young kids out here that haven't served a long time that have lost two friends in five years," Rodman said.
Rodman also lost a son in the line of duty. Ofc. Nick Rodman was killed in a police chase in March 2017.
Eric Johnson, executive director of Supporting Heroes, says it's important for Cottongim's family and fellow officers to see the community's support like they did Tuesday.
"And even though this was a felonious attack, officers know when they're working, they could be the victim of assault anytime," Johnson said.
Officer Cottongim will be laid to rest on Wednesday at Cave Hill Cemetery.
"And by making that statement to the family and showing that honor to Officer Cottongim, they also make that statement about the other officers who continue to serve and let them know that they're appreciated," Johnson said.
