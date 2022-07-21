LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family Dollar is recalling hundreds of products from its stores, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The voluntary recall includes "certain products regulated by" the FDA that were stored and "inadvertently shipped to certain stores on or around May 1, 2022 through June 10, 2022 due to product being stored outside of labeled temperature requirements, the FDA said in an announcement on Thursday.
The 425 items being recalled include many over-the-counter products sold at Family Dollar stores, which have been advised to check their stock and stop selling any of the affected products.
Items include various brands of toothpaste, mouthwash, skincare products, over-the-counter medications and other hygiene products.
The FDA said Family Dollar had not received any complaints or reports of illness from any customer related to the recalled products.
Customers who purchased any of the affected products are advised to return them to the store they were purchased.
Those who may have used any of these products are being encouraged to contact their doctor if they have "experienced any problems that may be related to using these products."
The FDA said customers with questions about the recall can call Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
See the full list of recalled products in the PDF below or by clicking here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.