LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a 15-year-old Jeffersonville High School student who died during a medical emergency at the Louder Than Life music festival last year has filed a lawsuit claiming the festival's gross negligence led to her death.
Brandi Moorman, the mother of 15-year-old Trinity Jackson, told WDRB News last year that her daughter was taking medication for asthma when she agreed to work a four-hour shift at the hard rock music festival.
Moorman said that, during her shift on Saturday, Sept. 28, her daughter started having problems with her asthma.
"The inhaler wasn't working. She didn't feel," Moorman told WDRB News in September. "She felt like her chest was heavy and we needed help."
Moorman said Trinity didn't feel like she could walk the distance to the medical tent, so they were rushed there in a golf cart to get help. When they arrived, Moorman said the 15-year-old was given another breathing treatment and told to go to the hospital, but no one called an ambulance or offered them transportation.
"They OK'd for us to leave the tent," Moorman said. "She didn't walk into the tent. She got there on a golf cart to the tent. Bet we were to walk out of the tent and into the crowd."
Moorman said she had no choice but to carry Trinity on her back. She rushed through the crowd, toward the gate, to get her daughter to the hospital.
It was hot, loud, crowded and a long way from the parking lot.
"I carried her through a crowd of 120,000 people ... while Guns N' Roses were playing, asking everyone to help me," Moorman said.
Moorman said she called 911, and an ambulance eventually came, but not soon enough.
"By this time, she had already collapsed in my arms," she said. "I was holding her on the pavement. She wasn't breathing."
The lawsuit accuses Danny Wimmer Presents LLC, the Los Angeles-based entertainment company behind the Louder Than Life festival, of gross negligence.
"During the 2019 Festival, DWP failed to have adequate medical facilities for emergent health care needs; failed to have reasonable access for emergency vehicles; failed to have adequate staff and supplies for medical emergencies; failed to provide a safe environment for guests; failed to have adequate emergency medical healthcare providers; failed to have adequate exits for the health and safety of guests; and failed to have adequate medical tent(s) and/or medical services, among other things," the lawsuits claims.
As a result of the "wanton and reckless conduct" of festival organizers, the lawsuit is asking that Tiffany's estate be paid damages for — among other things — Tiffany's medical expenses, and physical and emotional pain, as well as the emotional pain caused to her mother.
Lawsuits represent only one side of a story. WDRB News has attempted to contact a representative of Danny Wimmer Presents LLC, but the phone number listed on the company's website is no longer active.
Shortly after Trinity's death, festival organizers issued a statement saying, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, whose privacy we wish to respect. We are cooperating with local agencies as they conduct an investigation related to a medical transport from the festival Saturday night."
